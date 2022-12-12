Businessman Charged In $350M Scheme Seeks Immunity

By Carolina Bolado (December 12, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- A Colombian businessman told a Florida federal judge on Monday that he was entitled to diplomatic immunity because he was serving as a special envoy for Venezuela in a mission to Iran to procure basic goods and services when he was detained by the U.S. and charged with conspiring to launder $350 million....

