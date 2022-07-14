Heat Wave Underscores Urgency Of Texas Grid Policy Reform

By Keith Goldberg (July 14, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Texas utility regulators on Thursday boosted electricity conservation incentives amid heat wave-induced supply crunches, but experts say the grid's recent close shaves will increase the pressure to finalize changes to the state's power sector spurred by last year's deadly winter blackouts. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a proposal to immediately increase annual funding for the state's Emergency Response Service program — under which industrial consumers are paid for using less power during high-demand periods — from $50 million to $75 million and allow the new cap to be exceeded by up to $25 million for consumers that renew their...

