Constangy Brooks Labor Litigator Joins Fox Rothschild In SF

By James Mills (July 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has recruited a Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP employment law expert as a partner in its San Francisco office. Jasmine L. Anderson, who spent the past four years with Constangy Brooks, has joined the Fox Rothschild labor and employment department, the firm announced Thursday. She defends businesses in employment and litigation matters involving discrimination, harassment, wages and hours, failure to accommodate and other claims. Anderson also counsels employers on ways to prevent litigation and on how to develop strong employment policies. She is a certified, trauma-informed investigator and also conducts workplace and Title IX investigations. "Jasmine is...

