Investor Claims Energy Transfer Execs Hid Spill Info

By Clark Mindock (July 15, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer's parent company and a dozen of its executives have been hit with a shareholder suit alleging they concealed important information related to a pipeline spill, which led to federal investigations and a dip in stock price. Investor Gary Elliot on Thursday filed a derivative suit in Texas federal court on behalf of Energy Transfer LP alleging that the energy outfit's parent company LE GP LLC and a dozen of its chief executives acted inappropriately over a period of several years. That behavior included hiring a company that performed horizontal drilling for a natural gas pipeline using unapproved additives in...

