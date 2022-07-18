Bath & Body Works Can't Flush All Of False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (July 18, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging Bath & Body Works LLC falsely advertised the water-retaining abilities of products with hyaluronic acid, dismissing claims related to four of six challenged representations, while allowing claims for the other two to go forward. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman also dismissed Carmen Perez's claims regarding products she didn't purchase and for injunctive relief blocking Bath & Body Works from selling the products, but gave her leave to amend those claims. In the suit, Perez alleges that she bought the company's Hyaluronic Hydrating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS