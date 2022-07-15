Billionaire Gets Suspended Sentence In Deutsche Fight

By Ronan Barnard (July 15, 2022, 7:14 PM BST) -- A London judge handed Monaco-based billionaire Alexander Vik a 20-month suspended prison sentence Friday for breaching a court order to hand over documents in his fight with Deutsche Bank over more than $300 million in debt. High Court Judge Clare Moulder sanctioned Vik for failing to provide information about his assets that would help the lender trace $329 million he and his former fund Sebastian Holdings Inc. owed the German banking giant as of January. The Harvard graduate had breached the court order by not disclosing electronic documents about the fund's means to pay the debt. "I have hesitated long and...

