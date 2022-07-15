Apple Escapes Texas Consumer's Exploding IPhone 6 Lawsuit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 15, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A consumer has told a Texas federal judge that he's agreed to dismiss his proposed class action seeking to hold Apple Inc. responsible for allegedly selling IPhone 6 devices with faulty batteries, one of which he said "suddenly exploded and caught fire in his face." Robert Franklin, who alleges that the blast caused injuries to his eyes and a wrist due to falling after the burst, gave notice that he had voluntarily dismissed his claims against the tech giant on Thursday, according to the filing. "Plaintiff Robert Franklin hereby dismisses this action with prejudice as to his claims, with each party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS