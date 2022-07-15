Another Retail Bankruptcy Wave May Be On Its Way

By George Angelich and Brett Goodman (July 15, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- After years of large retailers and malls struggling prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the most vulnerable retailers filing for bankruptcy relief in its immediate wake in early 2020, the U.S. economy rebounded strongly with the aid of government assistance and low interest rates. As a result of sustained economic growth and consumer spending, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, particularly those in the retail sector, reached historic lows toward the end of 2020 and through 2021. However, certain economic changes have begun to trigger an uptick in distress across the retail sector. Since the economy rebounded following the initial months of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS