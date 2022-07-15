Former Intercontinental Exchange Atty Joins Forge As CLO

By Clarice Silber (July 15, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Forge Global Holdings Inc., a financial platform geared toward the private market, said on Friday that it has hired former Intercontinental Exchange longtime General Counsel Johnathan Short to become its chief legal officer. Forge announced Short's hire along with its elevation of Jose Cobos, the company's chief operating officer, to become president. Forge CEO Kelly Rodriques said in a statement that Short's "deeply relevant experience at the Intercontinental Exchange, guiding a burgeoning public exchange, clearinghouse and data services group as it went from a private company to a large public exchange group with operations across the globe was incredibly attractive to...

