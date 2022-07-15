The Top Trade Rulings Of 2022: Midyear Report

By Alex Lawson (July 15, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2022 has seen district and appellate courts handing down crucial rulings that relate to tariffs on Chinese goods, national security levies, customs classification and more. Here, Law360 breaks down the biggest trade decisions so far this year. In Re: Section 301 Cases Four years after former President Donald Trump began laying tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking an all-out brawl that hovers over the two countries' relationship to this day, the U.S. Court of International Trade issued the first-ever opinion assessing the legality of those duties. For the most part, the government got a pass, as a three-judge...

