Talen Energy Must Hand Over Retiree Records For ERISA Suit

By Matthew Santoni (July 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Talen Energy will have about two weeks to produce a raft of documents related to its 2016 creation and discussions surrounding benefits for retirees, like the four pursuing a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against the company, under a Pennsylvania federal judge's order. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl said Talen Energy Corp., the Talen Energy Retirement Plan and its retirement plan committee have until July 30 to turn over 16 different categories of documents being sought by former employees who claim the company forced them into early retirement by eliminating their positions while concealing and denying their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS