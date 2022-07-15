Ex-NJ Public Defender Wins Second Chance At Age Bias Case

By Anne Cullen (July 15, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court revived a criminal defense attorney's age discrimination lawsuit against the state's public defender's office on Friday, finding the office may have strong-armed the lawyer into an agreement that barred his claims. Upending a trial court win for New Jersey's Office of the Public Defender and its top lawyers, the panel said it was too early to tell whether former assistant deputy public defender Lon C. Taylor voluntarily inked the pact that waived his right to sue the office for employment discrimination. "Here, it was simply premature to question plaintiff's voluntariness and dismiss his complaint in light...

