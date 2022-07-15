Brand Battles: Forever 21 Takes On Doc Martens Maker

By Tiffany Hu (July 15, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, fashion brand Forever 21 is accusing the maker of Doc Martens of attempting to improperly expand its trade dress rights on its footwear designs — plus three other cases you need to know about. Footwear Fight F21 Opco LLC, which operates Forever 21, went to the board on Wednesday to block Airwair International Ltd. from registering two applications on Doc Martens footwear consisting of a "combination of contrast stitching in the welt area" and grooved edge on the soles of the shoe. According to F21, Airwair already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS