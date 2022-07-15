Broadband Services Should Have Product Labels

By Paroma Sanyal and Coleman Bazelon (July 15, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- We live in a world of big data and vast quantities of information is available to anyone. The information and digital world has become an integral part of our lives. In the U.S., in 2021, 93% of American adults used the internet.[1] Mobile data usage has seen an explosive growth, with data consumption per smartphone in 2027 expected to be fives times more than the current consumption, and 5G networks are expected to carry 93% of the mobile traffic.[2] Along with these trends, the availability of some information related to broadband performance and prices has become ubiquitous. At the tap of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS