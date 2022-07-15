Amazon Should Face COBRA Notice Suit, Former Worker Says

By Greg Lamm (July 15, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon employee suing over allegations that the online retail giant sent out benefit notices with threatening language to discourage ex-workers from signing up for continuing health coverage is urging a Florida federal court to reject the company's motion to dismiss the case. Teresa Lites said in a reply brief filed Thursday that her proposed class action makes plausible claims that after she left the company, she received Amazon.com Services Inc.'s Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notice with "inaccurate and misleading threats" about potential civil and criminal penalties for supplying inaccurate information. Lites said she chose not to sign up...

