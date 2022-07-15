Panel OKs Atty's 9-Month Suspension Over Emails To Judge

By Lauraann Wood (July 15, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney review panel has backed a nine-month suspension recommendation for a lawyer who accused a federal judge of playing favorites and entering "fraudulent" orders related to a contentious divorce, saying the laywer hasn't fully accepted responsibility for her conduct. A lower disciplinary hearing panel's proposed sanction for attorney Nejla Lane was proper because it's clear she has not "wholly recognized the wrongfulness of her misconduct" even though Lane has apologized for sending emails accusing U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan of entering "outrageous" and "fraudulent" orders out of personal animus toward Lane's client, an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review panel...

