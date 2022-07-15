Justices Urged To End 'Ominous' Patent Trend In Biogen Case

By Brian Dowling (July 15, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A public interest law firm on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an "ominous trend" among courts to conflate patent disclosure requirements and accept Biogen International GmbH's bid to reverse a ruling invalidating a patent for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Biogen pitched the justices on the case last month, saying the Federal Circuit was wrong to uphold a West Virginia federal judge's ruling invalidating the patent because the court used an improper rule not found in the Patent Act requiring patents to demonstrate an invention is effective. The New England Legal Foundation said the Federal Circuit's November split...

