FCC Chair Sets New Goals For Minimum Internet Speeds

By Christopher Cole (July 15, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission would raise the national threshold for internet capacity to qualify as broadband to 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads, under a plan presented to the commissioners on Friday. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's plan would be a substantial increase from the current 25/3 Mbps download/upload threshold, which has not been updated in seven years. The new minimum speeds would align with the criteria for broadband projects to qualify for funds authorized by last year's federal infrastructure law, which set aside more than $42 billion for internet infrastructure deployment. Separately, the FCC plan also proposes establishing a national goal of 1 gigabit...

