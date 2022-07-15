Jim Thorpe Finally Named Sole Gold Medalist 110 Years Later

By Khadrice Rollins (July 15, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The International Olympic Committee has officially reversed a 109-year-old decision and has named Jim Thorpe the sole winner of the 1912 decathlon and pentathlon after originally stripping him of his gold medals in 1913, the committee announced Friday. The committee stripped Thorpe of his medals after it was determined he violated his amateur status when he was paid to play semipro baseball while in college. The medals were eventually restored to Thorpe's family in 1982, but he was only considered a co-champion of the events. Now, on the 110th anniversary of the day he won the decathlon in Stockholm, the multisport...

