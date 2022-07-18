Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Revives PPG Retirees' Life Insurance Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 18, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit partially reversed dismissal of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit over life insurance benefits brought by retirees of commodity chemicals business PPG Industries Inc., holding that a lower court erred in dismissing a dispute over vested life insurance benefits.

In a split, 2-1 published opinion submitted Friday, the majority of a three-judge panel vacated a West Virginia federal judge's June 2021 summary judgment order on one portion of a single claim from PPG retirees that alleged that the company violated ERISA when it terminated their life insurance benefits following a company merger in 2013.

U.S. Circuit Judge...

