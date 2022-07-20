Insured Disaster Losses Above Average, Midyear Report Says

By Ben Zigterman (July 20, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- While global economic losses from natural disasters were below the 21st century average in the first half of 2022, a new report from professional services company Aon indicates that insured losses were 18% above average. There have been $39 billion in insured losses in the first half of the year, with more than half of that caused by severe convective storms, according to Aon's Global Catastrophe Recap released Wednesday. Insured losses from natural disasters were 18% above average while global economic losses were below the 21st century average in the first half of 2022, according to a new report from professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS