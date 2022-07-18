NJ Justices Say Condo Coverage Dispute Must Be Arbitrated

By Daniel Tay (July 18, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A condominium association's bid to have an insurer for two contractors cover a $1.7 million default judgment issued to the contractors must go through arbitration, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday, overturning an appellate court decision reinstating the dispute. The lower court correctly held that Crystal Point Condominium Association, under New Jersey's direct action statute, is allowed to pursue its claim that Kinsale Insurance Co. must cover the judgment issued against the two contractors, which it sued over construction defects, the state high court said. The statute allows victims of harms caused by a policyholder to directly pursue the policyholder's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS