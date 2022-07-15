Nonwhite Mass. Firefighters Lose Cert. Bid In Bias Suit

By Caleb Drickey (July 15, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge declined to certify a class of nonwhite firefighters who said the city of Springfield failed to enforce residency requirements for city employees and limited their opportunities to secure promotions to high-level fire department posts held by out-of-town white colleagues. In her Thursday order denying class certification of Title VII discrimination and hostile work environment claims, U.S. District Judge Karen A. Robinson held that firefighters Marc Savage and Randolph Blake failed to demonstrate how the city's nonenforcement of a 1995 residency mandate affected more than a handful of employees. A federal judge ruled that a pair of firefighters...

