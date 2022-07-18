Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Tells Court It Owes No Coverage In Bee Transport Suit

By Emily Enfinger (July 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An insurer is asking a Michigan federal court to find that it doesn't have to defend a goods carrier in a negligence suit relating to the deaths of more than 500 bees, saying the bees aren't "covered property."

Sentry Select Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Friday, urging the court to rule that it doesn't have to defend or indemnify National Service Transport LLC, a North Dakota-based trucking and carrier company, in a suit over bees that perished in transit from California to North Dakota.

Sentry argued that it doesn't have to provide coverage to the trucking company...

