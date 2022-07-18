Insurer Tells Court It Owes No Coverage In Bee Transport Suit

By Emily Enfinger (July 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An insurer is asking a Michigan federal court to find that it doesn't have to defend a goods carrier in a negligence suit relating to the deaths of more than 500 bees, saying the bees aren't "covered property." Sentry Select Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Friday, urging the court to rule that it doesn't have to defend or indemnify National Service Transport LLC, a North Dakota-based trucking and carrier company, in a suit over bees that perished in transit from California to North Dakota. Sentry argued that it doesn't have to provide coverage to the trucking company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS