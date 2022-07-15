McAfee's Former Bodyguard Settles SEC, CFTC Crypto Suits

By Elise Hansen (July 15, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A former bodyguard for John McAfee will pay over $520,000 to settle claims that he helped the late antivirus software creator rake in millions in undisclosed fees by hyping initial coin offerings on social media, according to documents filed in New York federal court. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission obtained final judgments on Thursday against Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. Both agencies dismissed their claims against McAfee due to his death last year. Watson will pay $316,000 in disgorgement to the SEC, plus nearly $60,000 in interest, according to court filings. He owes the CFTC...

