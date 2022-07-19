Ga. Gov. Appoints Superior Court Judge In DeKalb County

By Emily Sides (July 19, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp has tapped the supervising magistrate in DeKalb County to join the Superior Court bench in the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, replacing a judge who resigned at the beginning of the year. Kemp announced on Friday that he has named Judge Nora L. Polk to the Superior Court for the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, which includes DeKalb County, following the resignation of Judge Linda Warren Hunter. Judge Polk has served as a DeKalb County magistrate since 2010, including serving as the supervising magistrate since 2016. "I am honored to continue my service to DeKalb County in this...

