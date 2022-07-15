Binary Options Seller Extradited On $5.8M Fraud Charges

By Rachel Scharf (July 15, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A U.S. citizen has been extradited from Costa Rica to face a 2018 indictment alleging he defrauded investors in a $5.8 million binary options scam, New York federal prosecutors announced Friday. The government said David Butler, 52, was arrested in Costa Rica in April and extradited Thursday on wire fraud conspiracy charges. He made an initial court appearance Friday in Central Islip and was remanded to custody, according to the government. While the docket for Butler's case remains sealed, a newly released indictment dated December 2018 claims he helped operate three binary options companies by the names of SpotFN, BinaryFN and...

