FibroGen Can't Dodge Securities Suit Over Anemia Drug

By Renee Hickman (July 18, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- FibroGen Inc. can't escape a securities fraud class action over the flop of a once-hyped anemia drug, as a California judge ruled the investors plausibly alleged that the company made misleading statements that affected the value of the company's stocks. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Friday denied FibroGen's motion to dismiss the suit brought by lead plaintiffs the Employees' Retirement System of the City of Baltimore, the City of Philadelphia Board of Pensions and Retirement, and the Plymouth County Retirement Association. The investors accuse FibroGen of securities fraud. They say the maker of Roxadustat — once thought to be...

