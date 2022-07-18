Turkish Man Pleads Not Guilty In $1B Tax Credit Fraud Case

By Kevin Pinner (July 18, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Monday remanded a Turkish businessman into custody after he pled not guilty to charges he laundered $133 million from a scheme involving more than $1 billion in federal biodiesel tax credits. Sezgin Baran Korkmaz pled not guilty during a hearing Monday to a 12-count indictment in which the government alleged conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding. The hearing was held virtually in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah. Last week, the U.S. extradited Korkmaz from Austria to Utah, where the government alleged he and three co-conspirators orchestrated...

