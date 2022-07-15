Clean Energy Work Stunted As Senate Bill Drops Incentives

By Keith Goldberg (July 15, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The apparent demise of clean energy incentives in Congress' budget reconciliation legislation won't slam the brakes on project development, but it's a fresh setback for an industry trying to navigate a recent rough patch. Dreams of a bonanza of major clean energy tax perks were dashed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he opposed including climate change-related items in the scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act that Senate Democrats hoped to pass with the slimmest of majorities. A previous effort to get a clean energy-laden bill through the Senate stalled last year, due in part to opposition from Manchin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS