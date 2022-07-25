5th Circ. Judge Sees No Dispute In FERC Authority Case

By Katie Buehler (July 25, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge questioned Monday the purpose of hearing arguments over a pipeline company's request to trim a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order directing an administrative law judge to determine the best remediation method for an Oklahoma right-of-way, saying the parties seemed to agree on how to move forward. Cheniere Energy Inc.'s Midship Pipeline Co. LLC petitioned the Fifth Circuit in April, asking the court to strike part of a December order instructing an administrative law judge to determine the reasonable costs associated with the necessary remediation work. Midship argued that FERC acted outside its authority under the Natural Gas...

