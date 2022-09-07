AFL-CIO Backs Worker In High Court OT Row Against Helix

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 7, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO backed a former Helix rig worker in his fight to keep a Fifth Circuit's decision that he was entitled to overtime, telling the justices on Wednesday the worker wasn't a salaried employee because Helix calculated his pay daily. In a brief in support of Michael J. Hewitt, the AFL-CIO told the Fifth Circuit that Helix can't dodge overtime obligation under the Fair Labor Standards Act. (iStock.com/Ratana21) In an amicus brief, the AFL-CIO threw its support behind Michael J. Hewitt, telling the justices that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. didn't compensate him with a predetermined amount and, therefore, the energy company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS