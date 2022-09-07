Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AFL-CIO Backs Worker In High Court OT Row Against Helix

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 7, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO backed a former Helix rig worker in his fight to keep a Fifth Circuit's decision that he was entitled to overtime, telling the justices on Wednesday the worker wasn't a salaried employee because Helix calculated his pay daily.

In a brief in support of Michael J. Hewitt, the AFL-CIO told the Fifth Circuit that Helix can't dodge overtime obligation under the Fair Labor Standards Act. (iStock.com/Ratana21)

In an amicus brief, the AFL-CIO threw its support behind Michael J. Hewitt, telling the justices that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. didn't compensate him with a predetermined amount and, therefore, the energy company...

