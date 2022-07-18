Gilstrap Says AstraZeneca Rival Had No Undue Delay In IP Suit

By Andrew Karpan (July 18, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge ​​Rodney Gilstrap has made another ruling on the issue of whether a patent was prosecuted poorly enough to merit undoing an infringement verdict, in this instance rejecting AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's argument that a 15-year delay should sink a nearly $42 million jury loss over AstraZeneca's bestselling breast cancer drug Enhertu. The ruling from Judge Gilstrap came down Friday after a three-hour bench trial late last month that saw lawyers for AstraZeneca PLC and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. make the case that a patent owned by a Washington-state-based rival named Seagen Inc. could not be enforced in federal...

