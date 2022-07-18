Investment Bank Sues PE Firm For $2.6M In Unpaid Fees

By Katryna Perera (July 18, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Investment bank Drexel Hamilton LLC sued a private equity firm for allegedly going back on its promise to pay Drexel Hamilton 1% of the $300 million it raised for one of the company's funds, resulting in at least $2.6 million in unpaid fees to the investment bank. One Equity Partners and several of its funds were hit with a complaint Friday from Drexel Hamilton in New York federal court that asserts counts of fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and others. According to the complaint, Drexel Hamilton is an investment bank wholly owned and operated by U.S. military veterans. In November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS