SEC Seeks Final Judgments Over $7B Stanford Ponzi Scheme

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 18, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a federal judge in Texas to enter orders wrapping up its claims against convicted Ponzi schemer Robert Allen Stanford and certain Stanford associates and companies that allegedly played a central role in the $7 billion scheme. In a motion filed Friday in Dallas federal court, the SEC sought final judgments against Stanford; James Davis, the former chief financial officer of Stanford Financial Group; and Gilberto Lopez, former chief accounting officer of Stanford Financial Group. The SEC also sought final judgments against several Stanford-affliated entities: Stanford International Bank Ltd., the Stanford Group Company and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS