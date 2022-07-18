Freshfields Steers Euromoney As It Gives OK To £1.6B PE Bid

By Najiyya Budaly (July 18, 2022, 1:20 PM BST) -- Financial publisher Euromoney said on Monday that it has accepted a £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) cash offer from a private equity consortium made up of Astorg and Epiris, in a deal that will take the company private. Euromoney's shares will be removed from their listing on the main London Stock Exchange market when the £1.6 billion deal is completed, taking the financial publisher private. (iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages) The board of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC said it accepts a takeover offer by Astorg Asset Management Sarl and Epiris LLP that values the company at £14.61 per share. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is advising Euromoney,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS