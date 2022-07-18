7 Firms Guide GSK Spin-Off Haleon In London Listing

By Ashish Sareen (July 18, 2022, 7:20 PM BST) -- Haleon PLC debuted Monday as a standalone company worth £30.5 billion ($36.4 billion) on the London Stock Exchange after completing its de-merger from the U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The consumer health care business — which makes brand-name products including Panadol, Sensodyne and Voltaren — began trading Monday in what the exchange described as "the biggest listing in London in the last decade." At least seven firms steered the complex de-merger and listing transaction, including Slaughter and May, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Clifford Chance LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Shares in Haleon started trading at 330 pence, giving the business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS