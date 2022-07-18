Royal Caribbean Buys Liner From Crystal For $275M

By Elaine Briseño (July 18, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean Group announced Monday it was buying the luxury cruise ship Crystal Endeavor from the shut-down Crystal Cruises for $275 million. The company said it will rename the vessel Silver Endeavour and add it to the Silversea Cruises fleet. The ship is designed for polar voyages, and its first trip under that name will be to Antarctica this November. "The expedition cruising industry is poised to resume accelerated growth driven by demand among high-end, affluent customers for travel to remote and hard-to-access destinations," Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean, said in a statement....

