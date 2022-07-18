Consumers Get Class Status For £920M Google App Store Suit

By Sophia Dourou (July 18, 2022, 6:05 PM BST) -- London's antitrust tribunal ruled Monday that a proposed £920 million ($1.1 billion) lawsuit accusing Google of charging "excessive" commissions on app sales can proceed as a class action after the search giant opted not to fight the bid for collective status. The lawsuit against Google on behalf of 19.5 million consumers and businesses can go ahead as a class action, the appeals tribunal has ruled. (iStock.com/Alena Kravchenko) The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Liz Coll, who brought the lawsuit on behalf of 19.5 million consumers and businesses, is eligible to act as a representative of those Google customers. The tech giant...

