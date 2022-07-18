O'Melveny Hires Top Prosecutor For White Collar Team

By Lynn LaRowe (July 18, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Monday that it has added an experienced former Texas prosecutor and trial lawyer as it grows its Dallas office and firmwide white collar practice. Sid Mody comes to O'Melveny after prosecuting white collar and cybercrime cases at the federal and state levels for nearly 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a first chair trial lawyer who has tried more than 60 cases before a jury, according to the firm. He's joining the firm's Dallas office as a partner in the white collar defense and corporate investigations practice and in the financial technology, national security,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS