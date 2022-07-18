Ga. Judge Can't DQ Judicial Watchdog In Ethics Case

By Rosie Manins (July 18, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia probate judge has lost her attempt to disqualify the directors of the state's judicial watchdog from representing it in an ethics violation case against her, while the agency has hit her with dozens more ethics charges. The hearing panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia denied on Friday a motion from Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson to disqualify from the case the commission's director and deputy director. It rejected Judge Peterson's argument that the directors can't prosecute the formal charges against her because they are necessary witnesses in the case. Judge Peterson is facing a total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS