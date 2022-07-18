Puerto Rican Ballclub Owner's Suit Alleges League 'Boycott'

By Isaac Monterose (July 18, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's top professional baseball league boycotted one of its teams and its ousted owner after he increased competition against rival clubs by providing better salaries, benefits and accommodations, a federal suit filed Monday alleges. According to a 45-page suit filed in Puerto Rico, Thomas J. Axon was conspired against by other Puerto Rican baseball teams because of his initiatives on behalf of the Cangrejeros de Santurce. "Axon's procompetitive efforts to improve the quality of the Cangrejeros franchise were met with stiff resistance by the other teams in the league, who did not want to have to face such enhanced economic...

