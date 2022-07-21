Frier Levitt Elevates Partner As Firm's 1st General Counsel

By Nick Muscavage (July 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based health care boutique Frier Levitt recently elevated longtime partner Michelle L. Greenberg to become its first general counsel, and she said she plans to leverage her nearly two decades of experience with the firm to help build on its growth. Greenberg, who has worked at the Pine Brook-based firm for more than 19 years, was promoted to general counsel on Monday. She's served with Frier Levitt for the majority of her legal career, joining as a senior counsel about five years after graduating from New York Law School, and eventually rising to partner. In an interview with Law360 Pulse,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS