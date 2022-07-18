J&J Elevates Atty To General Counsel As Top Lawyer Retires

By Michele Gorman (July 18, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has promoted one of its longtime in-house lawyers, the general counsel for its pharmaceuticals unit, to manage the law department globally when the current top lawyer retires at the end of 2022, the health care giant said Monday. Elizabeth "Liz" Forminard will take over as general counsel from Michael "Mike" Ullmann, who has been with the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company for more than three decades. The two lawyers will work together through the transition until Ullmann retires, the company said in its announcement. J&J said Forminard will join the company's executive committee on Oct. 17. "I'm thrilled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS