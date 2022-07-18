NBA Star Williamson Skirts Ex-Agent's Fraud, Contract Claims

By Khadrice Rollins (July 18, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Zion Williamson is one step closer to being finished with the legal battle against his former representation after a judge threw out contract and fraud counterclaims by the NBA all-star's erstwhile agent. North Carolina U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs found Friday that Williamson's former agent Gina Ford and her marketing agency Prime Sports Marketing LLC "failed to demonstrate a genuine issue of material fact in any of their counterclaims." Last January, Judge Biggs determined that the contract Williamson signed with Ford and Prime Sports Marketing when he was a Duke University freshman in 2019 violated North Carolina law governing college...

