Sunoco $155M Verdict Fight Is A Dead End, Justices Told

By Keith Goldberg (July 18, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Royalty owners told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that Sunoco has no grounds to argue that the Tenth Circuit wrongly refused to decide the finality of a lower court's $155 million judgment in a class action over alleged underpayments. Sunoco Inc. wants the high court to review the Tenth Circuit's dismissal of a protective appeal the company filed in the long-running litigation, arguing that the appeals court's decision "effectively rendered protective appeals a dead letter." But the royalty owners told the Supreme Court in a brief Friday that Sunoco has "affirmatively disclaimed finality and invited dismissal of its appeal," so...

