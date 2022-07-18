Insurer Can Sue Ex-Worker It Says Inflated Sales

By Kelcey Caulder (July 18, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday mostly preserved a case brought by insurance company Acrisure against a former employee it accused of selling it a risk analysis business and inflating its revenues to try to collect millions under the purchase agreement, saying their employment contract created a fiduciary duty he may have broken. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown said Acrisure LLC and Acrisure Holdings Inc. can claim breach of fiduciary duty against the former employee, William Hix, but dropped the company's claims of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Acrisure claims Hix was fired after allegedly inflating revenue, stealing client...

