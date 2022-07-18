Airport Food Co. Can't Force Arbitration Yet In Firing Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 18, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday reinstated a whistleblower lawsuit alleging an airport food services provider fired a human resources employee for objecting to purportedly illegal payroll practices, saying a trial judge must hold a hearing on whether the worker consented to an arbitration agreement. The appellate panel nixed Superior Court Judge Bridget A. Stecher's Oct. 22 order dismissing with prejudice plaintiff Ravin Bhoj's state Conscientious Employee Protection Act complaint against OTG Management LLC and his former supervisor, Peg Oerter, and finding that he must pursue his claims in arbitration. In granting the dismissal motion from OTG Management and...

