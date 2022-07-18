Dechert Helps Progress Residential Securitize $210M Portfolio

By Faith Williams (July 18, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP helped Progress Residential securitize a portfolio of Florida residential loans worth roughly $210 million, according to records made public Monday in Hillsborough County, Florida, and additional information from Progress. The records suggest that German American Capital Corp. provided a mortgage of roughly $210 million backed by 120 properties in cities such as Tampa, Brandon and Ruskin, but a representative at Progress Residential told Law360 that the deal was a securitization of various preexisting loans for those properties. Progress Residential, a home rental management company based in Arizona, provides "high-quality" single-family rental homes across 29 metro areas in the United...

