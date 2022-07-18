Intel, Ex-Worker Ink Deal To Wrap Up ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 18, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. and a former worker who accused the company of violating federal benefits law when it didn't provide him retirement plan documents on time told a California federal court they reached a deal to settle the suit. In a joint status report filed on Friday, Intel and Winston Anderson let the court know they had agreed to settle the final remaining count in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act 401(k) fee suit, one month after Intel asked a judge to toss the claim and seven months after Intel got the bulk of the case thrown out. Last month, the computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS