Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Intel, Ex-Worker Ink Deal To Wrap Up ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 18, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. and a former worker who accused the company of violating federal benefits law when it didn't provide him retirement plan documents on time told a California federal court they reached a deal to settle the suit.

In a joint status report filed on Friday, Intel and Winston Anderson let the court know they had agreed to settle the final remaining count in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act 401(k) fee suit, one month after Intel asked a judge to toss the claim and seven months after Intel got the bulk of the case thrown out.

Last month, the computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!